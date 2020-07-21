The Applicants lawyer Francis Tumwesige Ateenyi together with Dr Edrian Jjuko the Executive Director Human Rights Awareness and Promotions Forum at High Court in Kampala. File Photo.

In short

The applicants accuse Kiyimba of hurling insults at them for allegedly being homosexuals and assaulting three of them with a big stick before ordering that they are tied up with ropes and marched in a procession to Nkokonjeru Police Post.