Former Kongasis County MP Dr. Kapkomu Ndiwa Dead

His Son Joshua Kapkomu says, that, the illness of his dad started like a cough which promoted them to seek medical attention at Kapchorwa Hospital and later referred to Mbale. He remembers his father as a caring person who was there for his family all the time.
Former Kongasis County MP Dr. Kapkomu Ndiwa Dead18 Apr 2020, 18:30 Comments 75 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Misc Updates
