Former LC 1 Chairman in Trouble Over Community Land, Cows

11 Sep 2018

In short
Francis Abigaba, who is said to have taken the cows from Kasaija has distanced himself. According to Abigaba, in 2006 he was in prison and there is no way he could have taken the animals.

 

