Former Lira Town Clerk, Principal Accountant Face Investigation Over Ex-Gratia Money Top story

5 Aug 2019, 15:48 Comments 136 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Crime Misc Updates
A section of the disgruntled local councilors on Monday evening during the Camp fire at the Municipal offices

In short
Geoffrey Ogwal, the Speaker Lira Municipality, says they have resolved to invite the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate what happened to the money.


Four other Lira Municipal Officials are also facing trials including the deputy Town Clerk, Patrick Ogweng, Mayor, Ogwang Olwa, Engineer Fred Owiny among others.

 

