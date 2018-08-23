Kukunda Judith
09:48

Former LOP Asks Gov't to Denounce Torture

23 Aug 2018, 07:23 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Mityana Muncipality MP, Francis Zaake Butebi lying at Lubaga Hospital bed Kukunda Judith

Mityana Muncipality MP, Francis Zaake Butebi lying at Lubaga Hospital bed Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Shorting after visiting Zaake on Wednesday, Kiiza noted that his condition is still worrying. According to Kiiza, the legislator told her that he was assaulted with a rifle and an iron bar.

 

Tagged with: winnie kiiza zaake francis legislator torture people president security neck patient oxygen iron finger ear head medication treatment barracks left tavern pain
Mentioned: mityana municipality mp former leader of opposition arua kiiza rubaga hospital special forces command luganda kampala nusura tiperu police spokesperson dan mugambwa makindye military robert kyagulanyi kyadondo east emilian kayima boma pacific hotel nrm francis zaake mityana municipality member of parliament winnie kiiza

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.