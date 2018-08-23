In short
Shorting after visiting Zaake on Wednesday, Kiiza noted that his condition is still worrying. According to Kiiza, the legislator told her that he was assaulted with a rifle and an iron bar.
Former LOP Asks Gov't to Denounce Torture23 Aug 2018, 07:23 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Mityana Muncipality MP, Francis Zaake Butebi lying at Lubaga Hospital bed Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.