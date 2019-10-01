In short
The group under their umbrella, Lango Former LRA Captives and Returnees Association notes that most of them are in dire need for help, yet government has done little to facilitate their reintegration into the community.
Former LRA Abductees in Lango Accuse Gov't of Neglect1 Oct 2019, 10:55 Comments 190 Views Oyam, Uganda Human rights Security Lifestyle Updates
Tagged with: Abductees LRA Rebels
