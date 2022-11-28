Former M23 Official Forms Militia To Support FARDC Troops

In short
“From today “PARECO/FF, exists and launches into the field to fiercely fight the M23 terrorists. I call on all self-defense forces of Congolese communities to unite as one man and join us in kicking out the state to harm the enemy of peace in the DRC. Any other party that opposes the liberation and restoration of peace in the DRC will suffer from our force. Museveni further warns in a statement.
Former M23 Official Forms Militia To Support FARDC Troops28 Nov 2022, 15:19 Comments 118 Views Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
