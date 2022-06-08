Former Makerere University Lecturer Finally Arrested From Hideout

In short
Tumusiime says a case was registered last year in May and advised Sabiiti to do a DNA test on the kids to find out whether he is the real father of children but later changed his mind.
Former Makerere University Lecturer Finally Arrested From Hideout8 Jun 2022, 15:00 Comments 170 Views Sheema District, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Former Lecturer arrested for murder
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.