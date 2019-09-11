In short
A Health Worker at Byansi Clinic told URN on condition in anonymity that Ssemwogere went to the facility on Tuesday morning for a health checkup. He however, says they were surprised when his employees rushed him to the same facility in the evening after suffering a heart attack.
Former Masaka Mayor Ssemwogerere Dead
