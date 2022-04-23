Ezekiel Ssekweyama
11:01

Former Masaka Nursing School Bursar Under Investigations for Misappropriation

23 Apr 2022, 10:55 Comments 136 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Education Updates
The Embattled Joyce Namatende, the Bursar of Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing in her office which she has declined to vacate despite transfer

In short
Early this month, Namatende was transferred to Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery but declined to prepare her handover report and vacate the office for the new Bursar.

 

