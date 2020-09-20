In short
The former minister shocked the people of Lango when he picked nomination forms for the newly created Otuke East Constituency member of parliament under independent ticket after declaring that he will not be seeking to hold any elective position.
He will be facing Hon. Fr. Jacinto Ogwal, contesting under the UPC Ticket and Hon. Julius Acon Bua, the incumbent under National Resistance Movement- NRM Party.
Former Minister Atubo to Contest for Otuke East Constituency MP Seat
