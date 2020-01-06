In short
The four, who are battling seven charges of defrauding government Shillings 3 billion, were granted non cash bail of Shillings 200 million by the Makindye Chief Magistrate, Prossy Katushabe this morning.
Former Minister Bitangaro, Co Accused Granted Bail
