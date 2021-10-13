Kukunda Judith
Former Minister Kabafunzaki Evades Prison, Clears UGX 10m Fine

Former State Minister for Labor Herbert Kabafunzaki at the Anti Corruption Court. File Photo.

Kabafunzaki was convicted of soliciting a bribe of five million Shillings from Hamid Muhammed, the Chairperson of Aya Group of Companies as an inducement to clear him of sexual abuse allegations that had been lodged against him by his former employee, about four years ago.

 

