Former Minister Kabafunzaki Evades Prison, Clears UGX 10m Fine

Kabafunzaki was convicted of soliciting a bribe of five million Shillings from Hamid Muhammed, the Chairperson of Aya Group of Companies as an inducement to clear him of sexual abuse allegations that had been lodged against him by his former employee, about four years ago.
Former Minister Kabafunzaki Evades Prison, Clears UGX 10m Fine13 Oct 2021
