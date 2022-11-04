Basaija Idd
08:56

Former Minister Kibanzanga Spearheads Campaign to Persuade ADF Rebels to Abandon War

4 Nov 2022, 08:41 Comments 203 Views Kasese, Uganda East Africa Updates
Former Minister Kibanzanga during an interview with URN, he is now championing peace in Rwenzori region and beyond

Former Minister Kibanzanga during an interview with URN, he is now championing peace in Rwenzori region and beyond

In short
This is part of a community-driven effort codenamed the Presidential Initiative on Peace, Security and Development in the Rwenzori region which is meant to help Uganda and DRC find a lasting solution to armed conflicts in the region.

 

Tagged with: Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel christopher kibazanga
Mentioned: Christopher Kibazanga

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.