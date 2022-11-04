Former Minister Kibanzanga Spearheads Campaign to Persuade ADF Rebels to Abandon War

In short
This is part of a community-driven effort codenamed the Presidential Initiative on Peace, Security and Development in the Rwenzori region which is meant to help Uganda and DRC find a lasting solution to armed conflicts in the region.
Former Minister Kibanzanga Spearheads Campaign to Persuade ADF Rebels to Abandon War4 Nov 2022, 08:41 Comments 203 Views Kasese, Uganda East Africa Updates
Former Minister Kibanzanga during an interview with URN, he is now championing peace in Rwenzori region and beyond
In short
Tagged with: Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel christopher kibazanga
Mentioned: Christopher Kibazanga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.