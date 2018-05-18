In short
Makmot told URN on Thursday that he was ready to appear before the CID as required. However, he was picked up last evening and locked up at Jinja road police station before he could avail himself.
Nekyon's Death: Family Lawyer, Three Relatives Detained Top story18 May 2018, 08:24 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Arrested Nekyon's family lawyer Adam Makmot Kibwanga who filed a complaint with CID Login to license this image from 1$.
