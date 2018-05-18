Dear Jeanne
08:25

Nekyon's Death: Family Lawyer, Three Relatives Detained Top story

18 May 2018, 08:24 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Arrested Nekyon's family lawyer Adam Makmot Kibwanga who filed a complaint with CID Dear Jeanne

Arrested Nekyon's family lawyer Adam Makmot Kibwanga who filed a complaint with CID Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Makmot told URN on Thursday that he was ready to appear before the CID as required. However, he was picked up last evening and locked up at Jinja road police station before he could avail himself.

 

Tagged with: akbar nyekon adam makmot mariam akullo cid ssekatte

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.