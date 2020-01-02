Alex Otto
19:15

Former Minister Sam Bitangaro, 3 Others Remanded over Kassanda Saga

2 Jan 2020, 19:13 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Bufumbira South MP, Sam Bitangaro and Bufumbira East MP, Dr. Nsaba Buturo at Parliament Olive Eyotaru

Bufumbira South MP, Sam Bitangaro and Bufumbira East MP, Dr. Nsaba Buturo at Parliament Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Bitangaro, together with lawyer Francis Owor Onyango, William Tumwine, an official from the Ministry of Gender and his wife Stella Kakuba were charged with seven counts emanating from a land deal between them and Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Limited.

 

Tagged with: 3bn resettlement cash Bitangaro remanded Former Minister Bitangaro Land deal Resettlement
Mentioned: Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society oxfam

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.