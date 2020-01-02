Former Minister Sam Bitangaro, 3 Others Remanded over Kassanda Saga

In short
Bitangaro, together with lawyer Francis Owor Onyango, William Tumwine, an official from the Ministry of Gender and his wife Stella Kakuba were charged with seven counts emanating from a land deal between them and Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Limited.
Former Minister Sam Bitangaro, 3 Others Remanded over Kassanda Saga2 Jan 2020, 19:13 Comments 219 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Bufumbira South MP, Sam Bitangaro and Bufumbira East MP, Dr. Nsaba Buturo at Parliament Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.