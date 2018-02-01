Olive Nakatudde
Former MP Blames ‘Petty Nationalism' for Slow EAC Integration

1 Feb 2018
In short
Former legislator in the East African Legislative Assembly EALA, Mike Kennedy Sebalu, says petty nationalism is responsible for the sluggish progress of regional integration.

 

