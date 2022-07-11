Kukunda Judith
Former MP Nabilah Admits Joint Liability to Pay Baryamureeba Ugx 800M Debt

11 Jul 2022
Former MP Nabilah together with her lawyer at Court.

Nabilah said that although the documents show that the loan was given to her, the husband was always in the know and that he is a direct beneficiary because the property is registered in his name.

 

