Former MP Sued Over House Rent

In short
Drito says that they decided to terminate the relationship mutually and he left her house in the presence of the guards because they had agreed that once this television saga is sorted, they will balance the books properly and see what next
Former MP Sued Over House Rent16 Sep 2020, 15:58 Comments 61 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Adila Ali Ghazi, Madi Okollo County Rent Arrears martin drito andi mp madi okollo county
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.