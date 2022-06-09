Ochola O. Dominic
07:49

Former Mulago Hospital Director Pinned for Diverting UGX 206M

9 Jun 2022
Dr. Byarugaba Baterana, the former Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital

In short
The Committee Chairperson, Medard Sseggona asked Dr. Byarugaba whether contact tracing or case management was part of the job description of medical interns and the health workers.

 

