Former NYTIL workers spend 25 years begging for their pay

The now aged citizens, some already eighty years old, decided to draft a terminal benefits compensation claim of 10 billion Shillings. On average, each would be paid sh2.8 million for all those years, a mere three days' pay for a Member of Parliament.
Former NYTIL workers spend 25 years begging for their pay2 Sep 2020, 16:17 Comments 94 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Some of the former employees of Nyanza textile industries limited led by Jonathan Onai(checkered shirt) addressing journalists.
