Former NYTIL workers spend 25 years begging for their pay

2 Sep 2020, 16:17 Comments 94 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Some of the former employees of Nyanza textile industries limited led by Jonathan Onai(checkered shirt) addressing journalists.

In short
The now aged citizens, some already eighty years old, decided to draft a terminal benefits compensation claim of 10 billion Shillings. On average, each would be paid sh2.8 million for all those years, a mere three days' pay for a Member of Parliament.

 

