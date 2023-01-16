In short
Toolit had been battling diabetes and was admitted to the facility with a swollen leg that had developed blisters. But the condition deteriorated early today after suffering breathing complications a result of which he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Former Omoro County MP Simon Toolit Akecha is Dead
16 Jan 2023
