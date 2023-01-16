Julius Ocungi
Former Omoro County MP Simon Toolit Akecha is Dead

Simon Toolit Akecha, (middle) during Omoro County Byelection in May last year.

Toolit had been battling diabetes and was admitted to the facility with a swollen leg that had developed blisters. But the condition deteriorated early today after suffering breathing complications a result of which he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

