Former Parliamentary Candidate Probed for Cattle Theft

It is alleged that the cattle were stolen from a neighbouring village on Thursday night, and according to the Police, footmarks from the scene of the crime were tracked to Oloo's village in Nasinyonoit. This happened just hours after Oloo returned to Moroto from Soroti, where he lost a petition challenging the outcome of the January 2021 polls.
Former Parliamentary Candidate Probed for Cattle Theft17 Sep 2021, 15:14 Comments 149 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Updates
