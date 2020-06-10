In short
Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Charles Twine, said Omoko, 32, who deserted police force two years ago has been arrested on allegations of obtaining money by false pretense. This resulted from a complaint that was registered at CID headquarters by Opio Vincent Otok on Friday last week.
Former Police Officer Arrested for Fraud
