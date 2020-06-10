Kato Joseph
Former Police Officer Arrested for Fraud

10 Jun 2020, 10:09 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Ricky Emmanuel Omoko

Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP Charles Twine, said Omoko, 32, who deserted police force two years ago has been arrested on allegations of obtaining money by false pretense. This resulted from a complaint that was registered at CID headquarters by Opio Vincent Otok on Friday last week.

 

