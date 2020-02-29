Kato Joseph
12:41

Former Police SACCO Chairman Kalulu Grilled Over Pseudo Suppliers Top story

29 Feb 2020, 12:39 Comments 194 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Kalulu former Police SACCO Chairman

ASP Kalulu former Police SACCO Chairman

In short
A Source at the Naguru based headquarters has told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Kalulu was summoned on the directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Police–Maj Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti and his successor, after unearthing gaps in the names of suppliers and procurement processes.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.