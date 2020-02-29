In short
A Source at the Naguru based headquarters has told Uganda Radio Network –URN that Kalulu was summoned on the directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Police–Maj Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti and his successor, after unearthing gaps in the names of suppliers and procurement processes.
Former Police SACCO Chairman Kalulu Grilled Over Pseudo Suppliers
29 Feb 2020
