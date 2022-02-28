In short
But Nataka who was previously facing trial with two others Geoffrey Serunjogi and Geoffrey Weponde the Deputy Director for Finance at Uganda Red Cross Society was found guilty based on evidence from seven prosecution witnesses and his co accused were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence to pin them.
Former Red Cross Boss Nataka Sentenced to 7 Years in Jail for Embezzlement Top story28 Feb 2022, 20:35 Comments 224 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Richard Nataka (in black coat) tries to avoid being photographed Login to license this image from 1$.
