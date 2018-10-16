In short
Preliminary information obtained by our reporter shows that the former School cook, Bosco Ntashutihimana stormed the school on Monday with a machete and hacked Olupot who was moving around the compound. Olupot sustained deep cuts on the head and back.
Former School Cook Hacks Headteacher Top story16 Oct 2018, 16:11 Comments 129 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Lameck Kigozi the southern region police spokesperson addressing the press Login to license this image from 1$.
