Fahad Jjingo
16:12

Former School Cook Hacks Headteacher Top story

16 Oct 2018, 16:11 Comments 129 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Lameck Kigozi the southern region police spokesperson addressing the press Fahad Jjingo

Lameck Kigozi the southern region police spokesperson addressing the press Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Preliminary information obtained by our reporter shows that the former School cook, Bosco Ntashutihimana stormed the school on Monday with a machete and hacked Olupot who was moving around the compound. Olupot sustained deep cuts on the head and back.

 

Tagged with: former employee attack school drug abuse
Mentioned: lwengo police station kisoso parents school masaka police station

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.