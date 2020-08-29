Former Serere MP John Otekat Joins Race for the Elderly

In short
Otekat is among the three persons from Teso Sub Region who have expressed interest to represent the elderly from Eastern Uganda in Parliament. The others are a retired accountant from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, George Olupot Ewalu and Florence Among, the Vice-Chairperson National Network for Older Persons Organizations of Uganda (NNOPU).
Former Serere MP John Otekat Joins Race for the Elderly29 Aug 2020, 15:43 Comments 153 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
Tagged with: 2020/2021 general elections Capt. John Emily Otekat Eastern Region MP Representative Special Interest Groups elderly representation
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement - NRM
