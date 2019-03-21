Former Stanbic Bank Employees Quizzed on illegal Mortgage Release

In short
Two former Stanbic Bank employees have been questioned at the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters over an illegal mortgage release they executed in 2014.
Ezra Matsiko was the Manager securities at Stanbic Bank in 2014. He processed a release of mortgage belonging to the late Professor William Kabapengane Isharaza. Professor Isharaza,
Former Stanbic Bank Employees Quizzed on illegal Mortgage Release21 Mar 2019, 19:53 Comments 113 Views Court Misc Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.