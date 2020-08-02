Former Street Children in Gulu to Benefit From UGX 678M Vocational Training Project

In short
Christine Latigo the Country Director for Generation in Actions says that the beneficiaries are girls aged between 8-15 years. They were picked from the streets of Gulu City between March and May this year.
Former Street Children in Gulu to Benefit From UGX 678M Vocational Training Project2 Aug 2020, 14:35 Comments 141 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: Generation in Actions
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.