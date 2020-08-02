Emmy Daniel Ojara
Former Street Children in Gulu to Benefit From UGX 678M Vocational Training Project

2 Aug 2020, 14:35 Comments 141 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Northern Breaking news
IMG_20200802_100125MP

Christine Latigo the Country Director for Generation in Actions says that the beneficiaries are girls aged between 8-15 years. They were picked from the streets of Gulu City between March and May this year.

 

