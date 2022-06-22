Former Uganda Airlines CEO Out on Bail

In short
Earlier Muleya’s lawyer, Kevin Nsubuga pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on favorable terms owing to the fact that he is unemployed at the moment. "We believe in courts wisdom, we prayed for favorable terms and we are happy. We believe the terms are quite reasonable," Nsubuga said shortly after the court decision.
Former Uganda Airlines CEO Out on Bail22 Jun 2022, 17:58 Comments 169 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.