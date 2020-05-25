Mwesigwa Alon
Former Uganda Cranes Star, Captain Jimmy Kirunda Dead

25 May 2020

Kirunda was part of the side that reached the final of the 1978 Nations Cup, one of his prominent contributions to the national team. They had won the 1976 and 1977 the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) cup.

 

