Former Uganda Cranes Star, Captain Jimmy Kirunda Dead

In short
Kirunda was part of the side that reached the final of the 1978 Nations Cup, one of his prominent contributions to the national team. They had won the 1976 and 1977 the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) cup.
Former Uganda Cranes Star, Captain Jimmy Kirunda Dead25 May 2020, 14:54 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Misc Breaking news
In short
