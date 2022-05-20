In short
As a Senior Accountant, Isabirye was among the top administrators who were accused of paying 10.6 billion Shillings to six ghost claimants without the approval of the Commission. The beneficiaries include; Kasiya Rwabukurukuru who was paid 6.43 billion Shillings for land at Kiyunga in Sheema District, and Stephen Peter Nagenda of Kibale, Rwanswa who was paid 1.06 billion Shillings.
Former ULC Senior Accountant Arrested for Alleged Corruption
Former ULC Senior Accountanting Officer Siraj Isabirye (L) answering queries from Public Accounts Committee of Parliament before being handed over to police Photo by Dominic Ochola
