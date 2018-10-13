Former ULS President: Public Has Lost Trust in Lawyers

In short
Gimara says that the legal profession is supposed to be a calling and not prestige and search for money. He observes that majority of people join the law schools without passion and purpose.
Former ULS President: Public Has Lost Trust in Lawyers13 Oct 2018, 17:27 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Lifestyle Misc Report
Former ULS President Francis Gimara (C) says ethical concerns such as desire for money and not service have affected the legal profession in Uganda. Login to license this image from 1$.
