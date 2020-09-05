Former VP Bukenya, Entebbe MP Lose NRM Primaries in Wakiso

In short
According to the results tallied at Wakiso NRM district headquarters, Galabuzi polled 16,643 while Prof. Bukenya got 7,642 votes, and the third contestant Dr Daniel Kyabayinze got 211 votes.
Former VP Bukenya, Entebbe MP Lose NRM Primaries in Wakiso5 Sep 2020, 01:34 Comments 105 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Updates
Former Vice President Bukenya has for the second time lost to Denis Ssozi Galabuzi in the party primaries.
