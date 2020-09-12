Former Wakiso District Chairman Ian Kyeyune Loses NRM primaries

In short
Ian Kyeyune was defeated by Masuliita Town Council Moses Mayanja, with 79,373 votes against his 2,291 votes. This was the second time Ian Kyeyune is losing the party primaries. In 2016, he lost the race to Yona Nsubuga.
Former Wakiso District Chairman Ian Kyeyune Loses NRM primaries12 Sep 2020, 10:57 Comments 111 Views Wakiso, Uganda Election Politics 2021 Elections Updates
