Former Warriors Recruited As Tour Guides to End Raids in Karamoja

1 Jul 2022, 12:30 Comments 170 Views Karamoja, Uganda Business and finance Tourism Report
Joyce Nakoya, the DEO Napak giving out certificates to some of the youth trained by Kara-tunga tours

In short
Several reformed warriors have been recruited to help in guiding the tourists and ensure they are safe.

 

