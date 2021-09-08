Kukunda Judith
Former Yumbe DPC Gets 5-Years for Embezzling Junior's Allowances Top story

8 Sep 2021, 17:40 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Superintendent of Police Geoffrey Leo Ogwok has been sentenced to five years in jail over abuse of office. Courtesy Picture

Superintendent of Police Geoffrey Leo Ogwok has been sentenced to five years in jail over abuse of office.

Ogwok used to receive the money from the Commission through Mwavu Wasede Mwosha, the then Registrar of Electoral Commission Yumbe District and was expected to file accountability. He presented forged accountabilities as some of the beneficiaries complained of non-receipt of their allowances.

 

