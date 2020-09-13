Fort Portal Accident Claims Two Lives

In short
According to the Rwenzori West Regional Police Spokesperson Vincent Twesigye, the deceased have been identified as Esther Kahunde and Nimrod Bagonza, the Captain of St George Clinic Football Club in Fort Portal. The two were moving in a Spacio motor vehicle, which has been badly damaged.
Fort Portal Accident Claims Two Lives13 Sep 2020, 11:17 Comments 119 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: accident
Mentioned: Esther Kahunde Fort Portal Regional Referral hospital Fort Portal Tourism City George Clinic Football Club Nimrod Bagonza Vincent Twesigye
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.