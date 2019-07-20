In short
Last year, the Banyatereza Sisters, requested Fort Portal Municipal Council to make minor renovations on the building. The request was granted and on May 21, 2019. However, the building collapsed soon after the renovation started, injuring two people.
Fort Portal Authorities Resolve Standoff on Collapsed Building
Fort Portal authotities have finally allowed the renovation of Virika Phamacy building that had collapsed in May and injured two people.
Mentioned: Banyatereza Sisters Fort Portal Municipal Council Geoffrey Bamanyisa Memorandum of Understanding Samuel Musana Virika Pharmaceutical Limited Willy Kintu Muhanga
