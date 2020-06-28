Fort Portal Blood Bank Decries Poor Funding

In short
During an interview with URN, the director, Archbald Bahizi, said the blood bank receives only 450 million shillings annually to run its activities yet they have to serves 37 transfusing facilities.
Fort Portal Blood Bank Decries Poor Funding28 Jun 2020, 21:54 Comments 103 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Report
