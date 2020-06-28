Fort Portal Blood Bank Decries Poor Funding

Christopher Tusiime
Fort Portal regional blood bank was opened in 2012.

During an interview with URN, the director, Archbald Bahizi, said the blood bank receives only 450 million shillings annually to run its activities yet they have to serves 37 transfusing facilities.

 

