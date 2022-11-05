Fort Portal City Clerk Interdicted

In short
The interdiction follows an October 27 letter from the inspectorate of Government to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government ordering for the interdiction of the Town Clerk after establishing that his stay in office would affect the ongoing investigations against him.
Fort Portal City Clerk Interdicted5 Nov 2022, 11:21 Comments 57 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.