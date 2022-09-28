Mwesige Joel
13:02

Fort Portal City Council Wants Payment of Former Councilors Expedited

28 Sep 2022, 12:55 Comments 55 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Court Updates
Fort Portal Municipal Council Speaker Gilbert Kayondo signing on the Memorandum of Understanding. Christopher Tusiime

Fort Portal Municipal Council Speaker Gilbert Kayondo signing on the Memorandum of Understanding. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In 2021 councilors of the then Fort Portal Municipality sued Fort Portal City and the Attorney General for non-payment of their sitting allowances citing breach of contract. In their petition, the councilors said they were elected in 2016 for a five-year term which was to expire in May 2021.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.