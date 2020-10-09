Fort Portal City Councillors Protest Lack of Council Sittings

In short
The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi says that they have submitted to parliament a supplementary budget for funds to meet the financial needs of the cities.
Fort Portal City Councillors Protest Lack of Council Sittings9 Oct 2020, 16:26 Comments 101 Views Local government Politics Updates
Interim Mayor Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga says there are no council sessions because they lack guidelines.
Mentioned: Fort Portal Tourism City Herbert Mugisa Joseph Mashuhuko Joseph Ndamira Misirikale Jude Mbabali Karambi Local Government Act Moses Kazibwe Kawumi North Division Raphael Magyezi South Division Woodfix Technical Services deputy speaker
