Fort Portal City Revives Monthly Cleaning Exercise

On Friday while revamping the campaign, Edison Ruyonga, the Mayor of Fort Portal City, said they intend to intensify their campaign to cause a mindset change through absolute sensitization of masses through various platforms to overcome the increasing littering in the city.
Fort Portal City Revives Monthly Cleaning Exercise28 Jan 2023
Fort Portal city Mayor Hisworship Asaba Edison Ruyonga Adressing UPDF soldiers and other stakeholders shortly after the cleaning exercise
