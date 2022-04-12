Mwesige Joel
07:41

Fort portal City Seeks UGX 80M to Relocate Timber Dealers from CDB Top story

12 Apr 2022, 07:36 Comments 278 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Business and finance Local government Western Updates
Timber sellers a long Kahunga bunyonyi, water supply road pending rehabilitation under USMID program

In short
Businge says they have set aside Shillings 50million under the Development Discretionary Equalization Grant- DDEG to kickstart the relocation exercise.



She says that the money will be used to level the three hectares of land that will accommodate the dealers.

 

