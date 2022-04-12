In short
Businge says they have set aside Shillings 50million under the Development Discretionary Equalization Grant- DDEG to kickstart the relocation exercise.
She says that the money will be used to level the three hectares of land that will accommodate the dealers.
Fort portal City Seeks UGX 80M to Relocate Timber Dealers from CDB Top story12 Apr 2022, 07:36 Comments 278 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Business and finance Local government Western Updates
Timber sellers a long Kahunga bunyonyi, water supply road pending rehabilitation under USMID program
