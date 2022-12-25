IRENE KIRABO
08:40

Fort Portal Diocese Resumes Hunt for UGX 2B for Virika Cathedral Renovation

25 Dec 2022, 08:25 Comments 55 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Religion Updates

In short
Rt. Rev Dr. Robert Muhirwa told URN that they halted the fundraising campaign when Fort Portal Diocese was selected to lead the 2022 Martyrs’ day celebrations to focus on preparations for animating the June 3 public holiday, which turned out a success.

 

