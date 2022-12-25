Fort Portal Diocese Resumes Hunt for UGX 2B for Virika Cathedral Renovation

In short
Rt. Rev Dr. Robert Muhirwa told URN that they halted the fundraising campaign when Fort Portal Diocese was selected to lead the 2022 Martyrs’ day celebrations to focus on preparations for animating the June 3 public holiday, which turned out a success.
Fort Portal Diocese Resumes Hunt for UGX 2B for Virika Cathedral Renovation25 Dec 2022, 08:25 Comments 55 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.