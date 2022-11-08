Fort portal Gets Acting City Clerk

In short
In his November 3rd, 2022 letter to Rukungiri Chief Administrative, Kumumanya, says the appointment takes immediate effect. He explains that Kagaba will serve as Fort portal city clerk for six months in an acting capacity as the ministry looks forward to appointing a substantive city clerk to occupy the position.
Fort portal Gets Acting City Clerk8 Nov 2022, 11:59 Comments 65 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.