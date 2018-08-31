Fort Portal Gets HIV/AIDS Knowledge Center

In short
The centre will offer free HIV testing and Anti-retroviral therapy treatment, counselling, peer education, safe male circumcision; psychosocial support services; information on HIV, Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Tuberculosis.
Fort Portal Gets HIV/AIDS Knowledge Center31 Aug 2018, 14:51 Comments 227 Views Kabarole, Uganda Health Report
The health center in Fort Portal. Its targeting men and health workers.
