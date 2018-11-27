Christopher Tusiime
Fort Portal Hospital Stuck with Unclaimed Body for 11 Years

27 Nov 2018, 15:45 Comments 197 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Health Report
Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary where the body is being kept Christopher Tusiime

In short
The body was found in a garden in Kasenda Sub County in 2007. Police at that time believed that the body could be that of Reverend Father Anthony Kiiza who went missing that year

 

Mentioned: fr kiiza fort portal regional referral hospital florence tugumisirize tony kiiza kamwenge parish kamwenge district service commission peter beyunga kasenda sub-county kabarole district david ndikumwami buhinga mortuary vicent ssekate directorate of criminal investigations

